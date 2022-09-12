Tivy High School Air Force Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps student Nathan Halpin presents a folded American flag, representing the 343 lost lives of first responders from 9-11 to Kerrville Firefighter Joe Stephenson at the 9-11 Memorial service held at the Heart O’ the Hills VFW Post 1480 on Sunday.
Brad Willson, junior vice commander of VFW Post 1480, emcees the ceremony for the 9-11 memorial, hosted by the Heart O’ the Hills Post on Sunday. Units from surrounding fire departments were present for the ceremony, as well as the Tivy High School Air Force Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps and the Hill Country Honor Guard.
Roger Mathews
The crowd gathered at the Heart O’ the Hills VFW Post 1480 on Sunday morning was silent, as a fire truck sounded three blasts of the siren at 8:59 a.m.,signifying the fall of the first of the Twin Towers at the World Trade Center in New York, 21 years ago on Sept. 11, 2001. There would be a second siren later in the service to signify the fall of the second tower.
Representatives from several area volunteer fire departments, police departments and the Tivy HIgh School Air Force Junior Officer Training Corp were present to participate in the memorial in remembrance of the 9-11 event.
