The crowd gathered at the Heart O’ the Hills VFW Post 1480 on Sunday morning was silent, as a fire truck sounded three blasts of the siren at 8:59 a.m.,signifying the fall of the first of the Twin Towers at the World Trade Center in New York, 21 years ago on Sept. 11, 2001. There would be a second siren later in the service to signify the fall of the second tower.

Representatives from several area volunteer fire departments, police departments and the Tivy HIgh School Air Force Junior Officer Training Corp were present to participate in the memorial in remembrance of the 9-11 event.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.