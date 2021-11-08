More information

Contract between Kerr County and U.S. Treasury Department for use of funds provided under the American Rescue Plan Act: https://bit.ly/3bUSPV8

Raw video footage of residents speaking about ARPA funds at Monday’s commissioners court meeting: https://bit.ly/3qnpgUG

County presentation on ARPA funds - https://bit.ly/2YpSmHC

Community survey seeking input on how funds should be spent - https://bit.ly/31pOFma

Intent to submit document - https://bit.ly/3bKVaC1

ARPA project application - https://bit.ly/3mQsY6Y

ARPA funds evaluation criteria - https://bit.ly/3GUDYIQ (Score weights not yet available)