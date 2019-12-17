A Kerrville teen was recently jailed on suspicion of felony drug possession.
County records indicate Joshua Clayton Bennett was arrested Friday by a Kerrville police officer on suspicion of possessing less than 1 gram of a penalty 2 group drug.
No information about the circumstances of his arrest were immediately available. A penalty group 2 drug includes THC, ibogaine, peyote, DMT and a host of other drugs. The charge is punishable by as much as two years in state jail and a $10,000 fine under state law.
Bennett was released Saturday on a $10,000 bond, according to county records.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.