Researchers have identified a gene that causes an aggressive form of breast cancer to rapidly grow.
The breakthrough came in an animal study at Tulane University School of Medicine, where researchers also discovered a way to turn off the gene and inhibit cancer from occurring.
The results were so compelling that the team is working on FDA approval to begin clinical trials and has published details in the journal Scientific Reports, according to an article published by the university.
The team led by Dr. Reza Izadpanah examined the role two genes play in causing triple negative breast cancer, which is considered to be the most aggressive of breast cancers. Izadpanah’s team specifically identified an inhibitor of the TRAF3IP2 gene, which was proven to suppress the growth and spread of TNBC in mouse models that closely resemble humans.
The research teams also studied what happens when two genes, TRAF3IP2 and Rab27a, were stopped from functioning. Suppressing the expression of either gene led to a decline in both tumor growth and the spread of cancer to other organs, according to the article.
“It is important to note that this discovery is the result of a truly collaborative effort between basic science researchers and clinicians.” Izadpanah said in the article.
