The county’s rabies and animal control authority confirmed seven cases of the disease among captured or impounded animals in 2019, which is higher than the average over the first decade of this millennium, but lower than recent peak years.
Regan Givens, who heads the authority for Kerr County, discussed the matter during a county commissioners court meeting on Monday.
“We’re still testing like crazy, but seven for 2019 is good, we’re doing real good,” Givens told commissioners.
In Kerr County, there were 34 rabies cases in 2016, 25 in 2015 and 10 in 2014 — some of the peak years, according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. In 2010 and as early as 2002, there were from zero
to three cases per year, although there were always more than 20 animals tested per year for the disease.
The increase in rabies cases in 2016 was an indication of better reporting, rather than a total increase in infections, county staff said that year. Data from the state indicates more animals were being tested annually from 2014 onward. Forty-four animals were tested for rabies in Kerr County last year, according to Givens.
In a Tuesday email, Given said 2019 rabies cases included four bats, two foxes and one raccoon.
Because rabies is a neurological disease, when an animal is suspected of having rabies, animal control officers euthanize and then decapitate the animal. They then send the heads to a lab where the brains of the animals are dissected and tested for the disease.
The general thrust of part of the discussion during Monday’s meeting was that a job that involves catching animals, euthanizing them, preparing bodies for rabies testing, cleaning feces out of cages and dealing with angry residents can be harder to fill than a desk job.
“I have not been receiving a ton of applications for animal control officer,” Givens told commissioners Monday. “(For) administrative assistant, I’ve gotten quite a few.”
Although Givens indicated the department was undergoing high turnover of animal control officers as of late, he said morale was “really good,” when asked by one commissioner. Givens said he hired two animal control officers in December but said there may be one leaving in the next few months.
“I left the Animal Control Officer job position posted on the County website just in case,” Givens said Tuesday.
Having the administrative assistant position open is putting some strain on the animal control officers who are having to fill in on work with which they are unfamiliar, Givens indicated.
“Hopefully we’ll get somebody hired pretty quick and get them going,” Givens said.
