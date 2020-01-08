Kerr County rabies history

The county’s rabies and animal control authority confirmed seven cases of the disease among captured or impounded animals in 2019, which is higher than the average over the first decade of this millennium, but lower than recent peak years.

Regan Givens, who heads the authority for Kerr County, discussed the matter during a county commissioners court meeting on Monday. 

“We’re still testing like crazy, but seven for 2019 is good, we’re doing real good,” Givens told commissioners.

In Kerr County, there were 34 rabies cases in 2016, 25 in 2015 and 10 in 2014 — some of the peak years, according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. In 2010 and as early as 2002, there were from zero 

to three cases per year, although there were always more than 20 animals tested per year for the disease.

The increase in rabies cases in 2016 was an indication of better reporting, rather than a total increase in infections, county staff said that year. Data from the state indicates more animals were being tested annually from 2014 onward. Forty-four animals were tested for rabies in Kerr County last year, according to Givens.

In a Tuesday email, Given said 2019 rabies cases included four bats, two foxes and one raccoon.

Because rabies is a neurological disease, when an animal is suspected of having rabies, animal control officers euthanize and then decapitate the animal. They then send the heads to a lab where the brains of the animals are dissected and tested for the disease.

The general thrust of part of the discussion during Monday’s meeting was that a job that involves catching animals, euthanizing them, preparing bodies for rabies testing, cleaning feces out of cages and dealing with angry residents can be harder to fill than a desk job.

“I have not been receiving a ton of applications for animal control officer,” Givens told commissioners Monday. “(For) administrative assistant, I’ve gotten quite a few.”

Although Givens indicated the department was undergoing high turnover of animal control officers as of late, he said morale was “really good,” when asked by one commissioner. Givens said he hired two animal control officers in December but said there may be one leaving in the next few months. 

“I left the Animal Control Officer job position posted on the County website just in case,” Givens said Tuesday.

Having the administrative assistant position open is putting some strain on the animal control officers who are having to fill in on work with which they are unfamiliar, Givens indicated.

“Hopefully we’ll get somebody hired pretty quick and get them going,” Givens said.

ABOUT RABIES

• According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, rabies is almost always fatal unless post-exposure shots are given before the virus enters the nervous system.

• The rabies virus, transmitted through infected saliva, travels from the point of contact up the peripheral nerves about 3 inches per day until it reaches the brain and multiplies, according to a recent Tel Aviv University report. After it reaches the brain, the virus causes symptoms such as fever, headache, fatigue, confusion, hallucinations and paralysis. It’s very rare for someone to survive a rabies brain infection.

• Human deaths in Texas from the disease did not decline to modern levels until the mid-20th century. There were 179 human rabies fatalities in 1935 in the state. In 1942, there were nine deaths, and that number dropped to three or fewer deaths annually in the following decades. 

• Pet owners are advised to keep rabies vaccination shots current and to avoid petting or feeding stray dogs, cats or wildlife. 

• State law requires dogs and cats to be vaccinated against rabies by the time the animals are 4 months old.

• According to county’s animal services website, any time a human is bit by an animal, the county or local police should be contacted to report the bite. The biting animal must by law be quarantined for 10 days if it is a domestic animal regardless of its vaccination status. The pet owner will be allowed to reclaim the animal after the 10 day quarantine period has expired, according to the animal services website.

 

 

