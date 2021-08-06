James Van Patten speaks against a Conditional Use Permit request for a home at 1220 Aransas St., citing the character of his neighborhood and how the bed-and-breakfast would change that character. He and his brother, Steve, are the owners and landlord for more than 100 long-term rental properties in the area surrounding the home in question. The Planning and Zoning Committee heard all comments, and then approved the change. (Times photo by Roger Mathews/photo@dailytimes.com)
The Planning and Zoning Committee meeting room looked a little different on Thursday afternoon. Chairs in the council chamber had been reduced to only half of the number that was there at the prior meeting. With the uptick of COVID-19 cases recently, according to Drew Paxton, Kerrville city planner, measures were taken to reduce the risk of exposure.
The Electric Reliability Council of Texas announced “tight grid conditions” related to outages and increased June usage of power. ERCOT has requested everyone set their thermostats at 78 degrees or higher. Supposedly, this decreases usages by 6-8%. The request lasts through Friday, June 18.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.