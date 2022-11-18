The Kerrville Public School Foundation has begun its fundraising campaign in support of the Kerrville Independent School District, and its goal is to spend the money on enrichment of the learning environment for all teachers and students in the district.
“We are excited to kick off our fundraising campaign this year,” said LIndsay Byerly, vice president of development. “The donors in our community have been so generous in the past, and we hope they continue with their giving to support our local schools. As a board, we challenge ourselves to not only raise more money each year, but also to put that funding to the best use for all of the students and teachers in KISD.”
