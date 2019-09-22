A 54-year-old Kerrville man who has served multiple prison and jail sentences for various crimes was given a chance this month to complete probation and avoid more felony convictions.
David Lee Sullivan appeared before 198th District Judge Melvin “Rex” Emerson on Sept. 13 and pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, each punishable by as much as 20 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
According to an indictment, Sullivan was accused of trying to stab a woman and threatening to stab a man on June 13. Wielding a deadly weapon at someone, such as pointing a knife or firearm, constitutes aggravated assault in Texas.
Emerson declined to convict Sullivan, instead ordering him to complete two five-year, concurrent probation sentences, complete a Life Training Institute program, pay $1,145 in court and attorney costs, pay a $4,000 fine and attend regular Alcoholics Anonymous and Narcotics Anonymous meetings while on probation.
Because Emerson selected deferred adjudication probation, Sullivan can avoid two more felony convictions if he completes probation. It appears he was able to complete a probation sentence at least once — from 2007-12 — on a felony cocaine possession charge, attend a prison-based drug rehab program in 2010 and 2011, and complete the Genesis Program offered by the Hill Country Council on Alcohol and Drug Abuse, Inc in 2012.
On Sept. 10, County-Court-at-Law Judge Susan Harris sentenced Sullivan to 50 days in the county jail for violating a protective order intended to keep him away from the woman he reportedly tried to stab. He had pleaded guilty to that offense, a class A misdemeanor. He was ordered to pay $427 in attorney and court costs.
Sullivan has been jailed 24 times in Kerr County, has received probation and various jail sentences, and he’s been sentenced to prison at least twice. The 2004-11 prison sentence involved a drug violation, but it’s not clear which drug, as the state declined to disclose that information in previous news reports. In 2013, Sullivan was sentenced to three years in prison on two methamphetamine possession charges each punishable by 10 years in prison.
Sullivan’s other convictions in Kerr County include various traffic offenses, two vehicle burglaries, cocaine possession, evading arrest, furnishing alcohol to a minor, burglaries of buildings, misdemeanor theft, bail jumping, criminal mischief and burglaries of coin-operated machines.
MAN GETS PRISON FOR METH
A 30-year-old Harper man was in the county jail Sunday pending transfer to prison for possessing enough methamphetamine to intoxicate at least 15 people.
Tanner Austin Lagrone appeared before Emerson on Sept. 9 and pleaded guilty to possessing 1 to 4 grams of meth in June, a felony punishable by as much as 10 years in prison.
Emerson sentenced him to four years in prison on Sept. 13 and gave him 103 days of jail credit. He also ordered Lagrone to pay $525 for a court-appointed attorney and $369 in court costs.
Others recently sentenced by Emerson include:
• Jeremiah James Koehnke, who received two years in prison for violating probation on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He had thrown a glass wine bottle at a woman in 2014, striking her in the head with it.
• Juan Yanez Barcenas, who received two years in prison for family violence assault with a prior felony enhancement. He punched a woman in the arm in 2019 after having been convicted in 1999 and 2013 of misdemeanor family violence assault and felony family violence assault, respectively. He was ordered to pay $309 in court costs and a $990 attorney fee. He was ordered to have no contact with the victim.
