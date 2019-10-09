Representatives from Forging Futures Classic Charity Golf Tournament recently awarded $140,000 to the Hill Country University Center Foundation and Texas Tech University-Fredericksburg at a ceremony in the H-E-B Room at the Hill Country University Center. The funds will be used for student scholarships and program support.
Tom Hutton, chairman of the Forging Futures committee, presented checks for $70,000 each to the HCUC Foundation and TTU-Fredericksburg.
“In 2019, we had an even better event than the first year, and we are so pleased to be able to make these financial awards,” Hutton said. “What goes on in this building is tremendous. It literally is forging futures for so many of our students. We are delighted to be part of it and to play at least a small role in what goes on here.”
Dave Campbell, chairman of the HCUC Foundation, accepted the award on behalf of the foundation.
“We are so appreciative of the work the Forging Futures committee has done, and the generosity of the people that supported the event,” Campbell said. “A lot of great things are going on in this building. People are having the opportunity to learn and grow that they would not have had if this university was not here.”
Kelly Fox, director, Higher Education Teaching Sites, Fredericksburg and Highland Lakes, also expressed her appreciation.
“We are so grateful for the hard work of the members of the Forging Futures committee,” Fox said. “The majority of these funds have gone to scholarships. It definitely makes a difference — these funds supplement what the Foundation was already giving, and more than doubled the amount of scholarships available to our students.”
The Third Annual Forging Futures Golf Tourney is scheduled for April 26-27, 2020. The tournament will be on Monday, April 27, at Fredericksburg’s Boot Ranch, a 2000-acre master-planned golf community, with par-71 golf course designed by PGA Tour winner Hal Sutton. The Celebration Dinner at Vista Oaks will be on Sunday, April 26, before the tournament.
Information about the golf tournament is available at www.forgingfuturesclassic.org.
More information about the Hill Country University Center is at www.hcucenter.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.