“Art in Motion” is the mural that was created for the HEB Municipal Tennis Center, located at 801 Tennis Street, and was painted by Olivia Findley of Fredericksburg High School. The ribbon cutting ceremony was Thursday, Dec. 9 by the Kerrville city council.
The mural under the bridge under Highway 27 and a part of the River Trail is called “Riparian,” created by Mackenzie Wade of Schreiner University.
Courtesy
“Art in Motion” is the mural that was created for the HEB Municipal Tennis Center, located at 801 Tennis Street, and was painted by Olivia Findley of Fredericksburg High School. The ribbon cutting ceremony was Thursday, Dec. 9 by the Kerrville city council.
Courtesy
The first of two murals painted at the olympic-sized Kerrville Municipal Pool, 601 Olympic Drive, called “ocean,” was done by Samantha Bass,Tivy High School.
Courtesy
“Swallows,” a mural also located at the Kerrville Municipal Pool, at 601 Olympic Drive, was painted by Julie Mangum of Fredericksburg High School.
The Kerrville city council held ribbon cuttings for five new public art murals around town on Thursday, Dec 9. The murals were made possible by a collaboration between Big Seed and the city Of Kerrville through the Parks and Recreation Department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.