The Kerr County Sheriff’s Department arrested a 61-year-old Kerrville man, who was considered to be a low-risk sex offender, on 20 counts of suspicion of possessing child pornography and two counts of failing to register with local law enforcement.
Mark Randall Holcomb, 61, was taken into custody on Thursday and is facing possible arraignment on Monday.
District Judge Rex Emerson set bail at $420,000, $20,000 per count of suspected possession of child pornography and $10,000 per count of failure to comply.
Kerr County District Attorney Scott Monroe said that it was images that a sheriff’s deputy saw on Holcomb’s cell phone during a periodic check-in that prompted the sheriff’s office to take action. Deputies obtained a search warrant for Holcomb’s personal electronics and what they found led to the arrest.
“There were a lot of images. We chose 20 to charge him with,” said Monroe, “There were certainly many more images than that.”
Holcomb served 10 years in state prison for aggravated sexual assault of an 8-year-old girl in 1992.
The Texas Department of Public Safety’s Sex Offender Registry list’s Holcomb as a low risk lifetime offender required to meet an annual verification process.
Monroe said one of the failure to comply charges is related to Holcomb not disclosing a social media account that he had created. Amongst the requirements placed on registered sexual offenders is the disclosure of all social media accounts, to include login names and passwords, so that they may be monitored.
(1) comment
Here we go again. In a recent KDT interview, local DA Ortiz/Cavasos/Wilke told the KDT "Kerr County does not have an unusual amount of criminal cases involving allegations of s*x crimes." So we are expected to accept the current level of child s*x crimes as normal? Local LE refuse to admit we have a raging epidemic of child s*x crimes, and nothing will change until we put folks in charge that put the safety of the local community ahead of the Chamber of Commerce.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.