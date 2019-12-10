The Salvation Army is inviting local families to meet Santa Claus and do a little Christmas shopping this weekend.
The Christmas at the Kroc event is slated from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at The Kerrville Ray & Joan Kroc Corps Community Center, 201 Holdsworth Dr. The event is free and open to the public.
“Take a selfie with Santa or decorate cookies with a friend,” states a news release from the Salvation Army. “Stay warm with hot chocolate enjoy delicious food, games, music and so much more for free!”
Gift items will be on sale at The Salvation Army Family Store on site. The organization also is asking people to bring gently used coats or blankets to donate to those in need this winter season.
For more information, call 830-315-5762.
