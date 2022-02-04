Outreach director Beth Palmer shows off the homemade chicken and rice soup available to first responders and people who needed a warm place to be during Winter Storm Landon. The warming center was open Thursday and Friday.
Food, coffee and water are shown Friday afternoon at First United Methodist Church, which maintained a warming center on Thursday and Friday to help people during Winter Storm Landon. The church and St. Vincent De Paul also provided food to first responders.
Icy roads during Winter Storm Landon caused trouble for travelers through Kerr County, leaving hundreds stranded on Interstate 10, but locals were prepared to offer assistance.
Those who needed a warm place to stay found food and comfort at a warming center at First United Methodist Church in Kerrville, and other shelters were set up in the county. The Hunt Volunteer Fire Department made its Central Station available for those in need and Ingram Independent School District made its high school gym and elementary school cafeteria available.
