Icy roads during Winter Storm Landon caused trouble for travelers through Kerr County, leaving hundreds stranded on Interstate 10, but locals were prepared to offer assistance. 

Those who needed a warm place to stay found food and comfort at a warming center at First United Methodist Church in Kerrville, and other shelters were set up in the county. The Hunt Volunteer Fire Department made its Central Station available for those in need and Ingram Independent School District made its high school gym and elementary school cafeteria available. 

