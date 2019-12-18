A local veterans organization recently honored several teachers and students at Center Point Independent School District.
During a Saturday event at the Kerrville VFW, students Daphne Lopez and Clayton Forster won Patriot’s Pen awards for their essays on the topic of what makes America great. Student Pamela Gloria won the Voice of Democracy Award for her audio essay on the same topic. Courtney Santiago won a nursing scholarship.
“The goal is to get them to be aware of what's going on in our country so they can grow up and take our place, basically,” said Frank Thompson, VFW Post 1480 quartermaster.
Thompson, who administered the awards program this year, retired from the U.S. Navy and comes from a long line of military members. Before retiring as an E-8 — senior chief — Thompson served as an electrician during Operation Desert Shield, Operation Desert Storm, Operation Enduring Freedom and the Global War on Terrorism, he indicated.
Center Point ISD teachers Kristin Coldwell and Mario Laque won Citizenship Teacher awards, which are given out by the VFW to educators who stimulate interest in American history, the country’s traditions, Americanism, civic responsibility, flag etiquette and patriotism.
“They're very big in teaching these kids what it means to be an American, patriotism and citizenship in their classes,” Thompson said.
Thompson said he’s spoken about veterans issues and patriotism to classes at Center Point ISD. One purpose of the VFW awards and its work with school districts is to help foreigners become Americans, he indicated.
“We gave a lot of undocumented kids, but they don't take that into account — they teach them what it takes to be an American,” Thompson said of the Center Point ISD teachers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.