It’s going to be a busy weekend in the Hill Country, so get out the sunscreen and walking shoes, and get ready to enjoy two days of art, music and athletic prowess.
Kerrville plays host to the Kerrville Triathlon Festival this weekend, with hundreds of athletes expected to compete. Spectators are invited to watch the competition from Louise Hays Park.
Another highlight of the weekend is the Texas Arts and Crafts Fair, which takes place on the grounds of the Hill Country Arts Foundation in Ingram. This event features a variety of Texas artists displaying their creations, as well as live music, demonstrations and a variety of food and drink — including beer and wine.
There’s plenty to choose from, so get out and enjoy what the Hill Country has to offer!
TODAY:
KERRVILLE TRIATHLON FESTIVAL
At The Inn of the Hills and Louise Hays Park, starting at 7:30 a.m., this event brings together triathletes from all across Texas for several variations of short triathlons, including Saturday’s first sprint event, which covers 500 meters of swimming, 14.5-mile bike ride and a 5-kilometer run.
There will be plenty to see and do at the park, where the competitors will finish. A health and fitness expo will take place at The Inn of the Hills, the host hotel for the Kerrville Triathlon Festival.
The all-day event is free for spectators.
TEXAS ARTS AND CRAFTS FAIR
At the Hill Country Arts Foundation in Ingram, Western artist Amado Peña will be the featured “Heritage Artist” at this event, which starts at 10 a.m. Other headliners include watercolorist Edith Maskey of Comfort and goldsmith Fred Stockbauer of Wimberley, both of whom exhibited at the first fair, held in 1972 on the Schreiner University campus in Kerrville.
Joining them are other creative notables such from the Lone Star State, including Daryl Howard and Steve Kriechbaum, both of Austin, Sue Corbett of San Antonio, Gary Thompson of Dripping Springs, Mark Jackson of Ingram and John Maskey and Mike Martin of Comfort. There will be music throughout the day, capped by a 7:30 p.m. Legacy Concert with The Limeliters and the Sentimental Journey Orchestra.
Admission to the fair is $10 for adults,
$5 for students, and children 12 and younger get in free. For details, visit
THINK PINK
Kerr Arts and Cultural Center is hosting a “Think Pink” show — featuring all things pink — just in time for Breast Cancer Awareness Month. As pink is representative of breast cancer awareness, everything in the show is based on the color pink.
Every piece in the show and the silent auction is created by current KACC members. This is the first time the KACC has done this.
One hundred percent of the proceeds from the silent auction will go to cancer research. Bidding runs until the show’s reception, which will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Oct. 5 at the KACC, 228 Earl Garrett St.
The exhibit will be up until Oct. 19, and admission is free.
The KACC is at 228 Earl Garrett St. Hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Visit www.kacckerrville.com.
HARPER FRONTIER DAYS
A weekend of activities are planned at the 55th annual Frontier Days in Harper, including rodeo action and live music. The fun kicks off today with a parade at 10:30 a.m. in downtown Harper, followed by a barbecue lunch at 11:30 a.m. and a cake auction at 1 p.m. The water slides will be open from noon to 4 p.m., and there will be a washer pitching tournament at 2 p.m. At 3 p.m., the annual 42 tourney will get underway, along with the kids fishing tournament.
Lester Meier Rodeo will host the rodeo action beginning at 7 p.m., and Jody Nix and the Texas Cowboys will provide music for dancing in the Harper Community Hall from 9 p.m. to midnight. Admission to the dance is $15 per person. All proceeds will benefit Harper Community Park. For more info, visit www.harpercommunitypark.org.
CAMERATA SAN ANTONIO
At Schreiner University, a Grammy Award-nominated string quartet will perform Russian chamber music in Kerrville.
Camerata San Antonio will perform Weinberg’s “Capriccio, Op. 11” Arensky’s “String Quartet in G Major” and Tchaikovsky’s “Piano Trio in A Minor” at Schreiner University’s Steele Recital Hall at 3 p.m.
Tickets, which are $20 for adults and $8 for students, can be purchased in advance online at www.cameratasa.org. Event signs will be posted. Parking is free in the West Lot.
POINT B EXHIBITION
At Pint and Plow, 332 Clay St., starting at 6 p.m., this event marks the showcase of paintings by Kristin La Rue, an abstract artist, and photographer Jason Whitehead, who still relies on film to tell his stories. The show also will feature the music of Brent Ryan, who is releasing a new album at the show.
SUNDAY:
KERRVILLE TRIATHLON FESTIVAL
At The Inn of the Hills Hotel and Louise Hays Park, starting at 7:30 a.m., the second day of the event features half and quarter triathlons. In the half triathlon, competitors face a 1.2-mile swim, 56-mile bike ride and 13.1-mile road race. The quarter triathlon, which starts at 8:30 a.m., features 1,000 meters of swimming, 29 miles on a bike and a 6.4-mile run.
The all-day event is free for spectators.
TEXAS ARTS AND CRAFTS FAIR
At the Hill Country Arts Foundation in Ingram, the second day of the show starts at 10 a.m. There will be plenty of music by Clifton Fifer, an a cappella gospel group, Kerrvana, The Elderberries, Josh Murley & Florin Sanchez and Glenn Martin & The Flashbacks.
Also, you won’t want to miss Doug Baum and his Texas Camel Corps, offering living history lessons about the use of camels in Texas and across America in the 19th century.
Fairgoers can pet the camels and observe items handcrafted from camel hair.
Admission to the fair is $10 for adults, $5 for students, and children 12 and younger get in free. For details, visit www.txartsandcraftsfair.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.