A 29-year-old Kerrville is in the Kerr County jail on accusations he assaulted two corrections officers during a previous period of incarceration last year.
Frank Eusebio Ortega was jailed March 13 — his 12th arrest — on warrants issued due to an indictment filed last month. The indictment accuses him of kicking a corrections officer in the chest and punching another corrections officer in the neck on or about Dec. 10, 2019, while they were trying to restrain him. The indictment doesn’t state why they were trying to restrain him.
During the time of the alleged assaults, Ortega had been in jail for displaying his genitalia and touching someone sexually at an eatery on Water Street in October. After spending about 55 days in jail awaiting trial, Ortega was convicted of indecent exposure and public lewdness in connection with the incident. He was fined $750 and ordered to pay $302 in court costs and $350 for a court-appointed attorney, according to court records.
Since 2012, Ortega also has been convicted of misdemeanor assault, resisting arrest, bail jumping, and driving a vehicle into a pole without trying to make amends for the damage.
Ortega is in the Kerr County jail on bonds totaling $50,000.
