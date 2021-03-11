The view from Riverview Road looking east toward residences in Ingram connected to the city of Kerrville's wastewater treatment plant. The city of Ingram notified the other city of its intent to connect these properties, but the wastewater service agreement between the cities was never amended to reflect the inclusion of this area.
Although a city of Kerrville spokesman recently said permission doesn’t appear to have been given for Ingram to send effluent to the area wastewater plant from a restaurant and some homes off Riverview Road, the city of Kerrville isn’t denying service, and he hoped “proper planning” can occur.
To say that Kerrville didn’t give Ingram permission “implies an adversarial position between the cities that doesn’t exist, and that the City of Kerrville is denying services it is obligated to provide,” said city of Kerrville spokesman Stuart Cunyus in a letter to The Kerrville Daily Times on Wednesday. “We all want to ensure through proper planning that all customers can enjoy continuous wastewater service.”
