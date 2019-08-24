A juvenile student reportedly posted a terrorist threat involving Hal Peterson Middle School on social media Thursday.
The Kerrville Police Department decided the post was no threat to the public after learning about it Thursday evening and interviewing the juvenile author and their parents, according to a press release.
KPD is working with the Kerrville Independent School District in this matter. This case has been referred to the juvenile probation office.
“It is the first priority of Kerrville ISD to providing a safe and secure learning environment,” KISD wrote in a letter to Hal Paterson parents. “The district relies on students, staff, parents and community members to report suspicious activity or threats made against the school.”
Reports can be made to teachers, counselors, nurses, school administrators, law enforcement or through an anonymous, online reporting tool called P3. Download the P3 app or visit P3campus.com.
It’s also very important for families to discuss with their children about using social media responsibly, the letter from KISD said.
“Students must understand how comments made or pictures posted on their social media account can have serious and long-lasting consequences for themselves, their school and their learning community,” the letter read. “Your partnership in reminding our students to make good choices on what they say online or at school is vital to maintaining a safe learning environment.”
