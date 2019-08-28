Kerr County Commissioners offered a rebuke to the owner of a Center Point business that claimed it had county support for a project when it did not.
“I take exception to that deception. It’s not true,” said County Judge Rob Kelly. “We’ll work with anybody that works with us, but you go around misrepresenting that we’ve approved something? That is forbidden.”
Reichhamm LLC is in the early stages of trying to create a scrap tire storage site at 5445 State Highway 27 in Center Point. The project involves filling some abandoned quarries with tires and soil so that they are no longer giant holes in the ground.
The business spokesman, Richard Page, attended a meeting with the Alamo Area Council of Governments to explain their project, where he falsely claimed they had already received support from the commissioners.
The engineer working with the business for the project, John Hewitt, said that the business owner, Maurice Hammit, just wants to cooperate.
“Mr. Hammit is willing to do whatever he has to do to work cooperatively with the county,” Hewitt said. “I think he would be more than willing to work with the Upper Guadalupe River Authority if they want to have monitor wells or studies. They just want to cooperate and do whatever is best for everybody.”
There are other reasons why the project is risky for the county, said Ray Buck, general manager for the Upper Guadalupe River Authority. When it comes down to it, there are not enough studies to know the long-term effects of a tire storage site so close to the river.
“I’m going to say this upfront — we’re not against private business, but we are stewards of the river, and we have to look at all issues that involve the water quality,” Buck said. “This is a water quality issue.”
Tires could potentially adulterate water supplies with metals and volatile organic compounds, and since the site would be very close to the river and an aquifer, that puts water quality at risk.
The project could also have a high risk for developing a huge mosquito population, said Reagan Givens, the county’s environment health and animal services director. There is also high traffic in the area given the RV park that is nearby.
Hewitt said the business was looking into pesticides and was in conversation with the RV park.
The county is writing a letter to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality detailing their disapproval per the commissioners’ vote on Monday, but that won’t necessarily stop it.
“I have no idea if that letter will be enough to cause TCEQ to not issue a permit,” Givens said.
(1) comment
Best use of discarded tires should be shredding and recycling the shredded materials. Burying whole tires is wasteful, invites insects and does not provide any means to recycle. Do it right or don't do it at all.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.