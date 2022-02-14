Kids can practice reading at the library with a certified therapy dog, named Victoria. She and her owner will be in the meeting room at the Butt-Holdsworth Memorial Library on the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month starting Feb. 23. Appointments are required, and no child can repeat their visit in the same month. The 15-minute sessions will be held 4-5 p.m.
The Butt-Holdsworth Memorial Library will join many other libraries across the country in bringing in a therapy dog for children to read to, starting later this month. Reading to a therapy dog has been shown to increase children’s confidence by providing them a relaxing and calm environment in which to practice their reading skills.
The library is partnering with Graham Bishop and his canine partner, Victoria, to provide this opportunity. Victoria, a certified therapy dog, will be available for kids to read at 4-5 p.m. on the second and fourth Wednesdays of every month in the library meeting room.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.