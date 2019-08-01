The City of Kerrville takes yard waste to a composting facility and as such reminds residents of the yard waste requirements.
“Your cooperation on the requirements help improve the efficiency of the services provided and aids in eliminating delays or interruptions in service,” Public Works Assistant Director David Barrera said. “Having a monthly yard waste pick-up service allows residents to regularly keep up with yard maintenance and helps divert this waste from entering a landfill.”
Barrera recommends that all residents take advantage of the composting opportunity and plan accordingly when conducting yard maintenance. Have tree trimming performed just prior to pick-up dates and produce the waste a little at a time so that it doesn’t exceed the allowable amount.
The requirements for yard waste are as follows:
• A maximum of 25 bags of leaves/grass clippings is permitted. Bags must weigh less than 35 pounds and be strong enough to prevent tearing when lifted.
• In addition to the bags, residents may also include up to 2 cubic yards of brush equivalent to 4-foot-long by 4-foot-wide by 3.4-foot-tall stack of limbs. That’s about the same size as a standard wooden pallet.
• Brush limbs and stumps must not exceed 6 inches in diameter and 6 feet in length.
• Do not mix household garbage, recyclables or other debris with yard waste.
• Stack yard waste no further than 4 feet from the curb and clear of low-lying tree limbs, power lines, vehicles, mailboxes, and water and gas lines.
More information regarding solid waste services is available at kerrvilletx.gov/77/Solid-Waste, or by calling 830-257-8000.
