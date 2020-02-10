Dr. Joshua Hren, assistant professor of English at Belmont Abbey College, will present a lecture titled “Middle-earth and Just-Mercy: Tolkien’s Ethics” at Schreiner University on Monday as part of the Margaret Syers Lecture Series.
J.R.R. Tolkein is the legendary author of the “Lord of the Rings” books and “The Hobbit.” The lecture is free to the public and will take place at the Junkin Campus Ministry Building at 5:30 p.m. and a reception will proceed the lecture beginning at 5 p.m.
Joshua Hren teaches and writes at the intersections of political philosophy and literature and Christianity and culture. He is the founder and editor-in-chief of Wiseblood Books. Hren has published articles and poems in such journals as LOGOS, First Things, America, Commonweal, New Oxford Review, and Presence, and short stories in numerous literary magazines. He served as managing editor of Dappled Things: A Quarterly of Ideas, Art, and Faith. Hren’s first academic book, “Middle-earth and the Return of the Common Good: J.R.R. Tolkien and Political Philosophy,” was published in 2018, and his first collection of short stories, This Our Exile, received an honorable mention in the 2018 Christianity and Literature Book of the Year Award. His second short story collection, In the Wine Press, is forthcoming (2020) through Angelico Press.
Margaret Syers taught English for many years at Tivy High School. Her family created the series in her memory as a tribute to her commitment to teaching and the value and beauty of literature. Featured speakers focus on literary topics, with a preference to topics pertaining to Shakespeare.
