The city of Kerrville’s Parks and Recreation Advisory Board will host a public input meeting to receive community feedback for the Recreation and Open Space Master Plan update.
“Our current plan is from 2008, and it is time for an update,” said Ashlea Boyle, director of Parks and Recreation. “We’d like to invite the community to participate in this process and provide feedback on our parks system, priorities and potential future projects.”
