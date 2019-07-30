It was a place to meet new people, find, cook and eat food and exchange items and ideas. There were knappers — those who create stone tools, or lithics — hanging around the site, leaving chunks of materials strewn about as they worked. Others too left behind food materials, broken bits of items lost.
Perhaps they didn’t know that 4,000 years later, local archaeologists — both avocational and vocational — would find these remnants and puzzle them together to create a fuzzy picture of what their life was like.
“Texas has got such a rich heritage of archaeology, ancient and historic Native American peoples that were here a long time before the Europeans were here,” said Steve Stoutamire, the fieldwork chair of the Hill Country Archeological Association. “(It’s important) just understanding what it took to live then. It wasn’t something where they had three meals a day, seven days a week. It was feast or famine, and they were totally living off the land.”
The Hill Country Archeological Association excavates private properties around the area at the invitation of property owners so that they can learn about the past. While the locations of these sites cannot be disclosed for security reasons, one site that the group has been working on since December has turned out to be quite interesting, Stoutamire said.
The group has found pottery pieces made by the Caddo — a Native American group that lived in east Texas — as well as wild turkey, deer and buffalo bones that could be from about 2,000 years ago. Stoutamire said finding old bones is rare because organics don’t usually survive the millennium. Preservation also is better achieved in more arid areas, and thus bones can’t survive as long in the humid Hill Country.
“What preserves best are the lithics,” Stoutamire said. “These are typically flint tools and projectile items.”
It’s not uncommon to find points, which often went on the tops of projectile weapons like spears and atlatls. The earliest point the group has found was from about 4,000 years ago.
“What’s fascinating about how all of these can be classified, is that ... even though these people were semi-nomadic, they were able to have a uniformity in workmanship to the point where 4,000 to 7,000 years later, we can identify them,” said Francoise Wilson, an at-large director of the HCAA board.
After finding artifacts, archaeologists bag them with information about where they were found and take them to a lab to be examined. Then, archaeologists can figure out what exactly the artifacts are and when and where they’re from.
“There are some really unique trade items that were found here,” Stoutamire said. “The most unusual and outstanding trade item (we found) is obsidian, which is volcanic glass. It’s really good to make points and tools out of, but there’s no obsidian deposits around here.”
Northern Mexico, perhaps even west Texas, would be the place to go for someone in the Hill Country to get their hands on obsidian, which is lava that came to the planet’s surface and cooled quite quickly. But after sending the obsidian shards to a place that catalogs the unique chemical mixes of obsidian that flow from various volcanoes around the continent, the HCAA found the obsidian to be from Idaho.
“It’s not like an Indian decided to take some obsidian and walk to Kerrville,” Stoutamire said. “This was a trade route that perhaps took 100 years to get here from different trades along the route. ... Same thing with the pottery, same thing with the quartz crystals (that we found).”
The people who lived in the Hill Country were most likely nomadic, Stoutamire said, with specific spots they frequented during specific seasons. They set up camps with eating areas, cooking facilities and wickiups, which were shelters made of branches and perhaps some animal hides.
Stoutamire said that many people think that the older cultures that left behind artifacts are all from the Apache or Comanche nations, but that is not the case. The Apache people didn’t get to the Hill Country until about 1300 or 1400 A.D., while the Comanches were even later.
“There’s 12,000 plus years of human history just in this county before that ever happened,” Stoutamire said. “(Older cultures from here) didn’t have a written language and they didn’t leave any written records.”
Thus, it’s unclear exactly what these people called themselves or who exactly they were.
As for how long the HCAA works on a site, it varies. They keep digging until they don’t find things anymore. There’s one site that the group has been excavating since 2014.
“We will do enough so that we feel that we’ve got a good representation of what the site is so that we can put together a good interpretation of it,” Stoutamire said.
All of the material the HCAA finds goes to the property owners.
For more information, go to hcarcheology.org.
