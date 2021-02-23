UPDATE: As of Tuesday, Harper Volunteer Fire Department was offering firewood at its station, as well as water, food, showers and laundry-drop-off service, 84 N Ranch Road 783, Harper, according to the VFD's Facebook page.
The laundry services were being provided by Baptist Disaster Relief, according to a Feb. 22 Facebook post on the page.
Areas of Kerr County are still reeling from Winter Storm Uri that savaged Texas last week.
“There’s a lot of people with no power; there’s a lot of people with no water,” said Fire Chief Brien Alexander, Mountain Home Volunteer Fire Department.
As of Monday afternoon, there was no indication of when power would be restored to many people in and around Harper and Mountain Home. The electric utility serving the area estimated 2,000 poles down from the storm in Gillespie County alone, and crews were still making repairs that day. Without power, pumps that usually bring water from wells, Johnson Creek and tanks are out of commission.
Alexander’s fire station has become a supply depot where people come to get food and water — and, sometimes, chili, which was served Feb. 18. About 50-60 people obtained food or water on Sunday, and the depot was still operating Monday, Alexander said. In addition to responding to emergency service calls, he and his firefighters have been bringing water to homes and checking on people feared to be in danger. First responders throughout Kerr County have been doing the same thing as thousands of people were without power and water at one time or another in the days after temperatures began plummeting Feb. 10.
“We’ve been rolling pretty much nonstop for 10 days straight since all this started,” Alexander said Monday. “It kinda slowed yesterday, and we’ve been able to staff just a couple people at the station.”
More than 1,500 power customers in Kerr County supplied by Central Texas Electric Co-op were without power as of Monday afternoon, according to CTEC’s outage map, and most of those were in the Mountain Home and Harper areas.
“We’re not just talking about a couple people, we’re talking about people living in Mountain Home, Harper, Doss, the Divide Area,” Alexander said. “We’re all kind of in the same boat.”
CTEC crews, contract crews and office personnel were working 24/7 to restore power as quickly and safely as possible, stated a message on CTEC’s website on Monday.
“Unfortunately, because of the amount of damage to the infrastructure, we cannot give members who are out of power an estimated time of restoration,” the message states.
With no power from the state’s energy grid, the Mountain Home fire station ran its emergency generator for four days straight during the worst of the storm — when temperatures reached close to zero degrees — in an effort to keep people warm and prevent more than $1 million in fire apparatus from being destroyed. After the generator blew and the station went totally dark, D & D Fence and Rental, LLC, brought a generator that provided some power at the station, allowing heaters to run. And then another benefactor stepped in.
“Kenneth Ruth loaned us a 30K PPO-driven generator, and that’s what we’re running our station off right now,” Alexander said.
At some point, the station’s water system also broke, and the firefighters got together and fixed a pump, Alexander said. During last week’s bad weather, the embattled station also ran out of bottled water. This crisis was averted after the Kerrville Fire Department brought a load of drinking water, and then Center Point Fire Chief Charles Holt coordinated to bring water to Mountain Home from Kendall County Emergency Services, Alexander indicated.
More aid came when State Rep. Dawn Buckingham (R-Lakeway) coordinated an effort to bring food and water to the area from the Central Texas Food Bank; County Tax Assessor-Collector Bob Reeves helped out by reaching out to Alexander to assess needs in Mountain Home and Harper. This culminated in a food and water distribution event in Harper on Sunday afternoon at that town's volunteer fire department, where Congressman Chip Roy (R-Austin) also helped out.
Alexander said Buckingham and Roy “did a heck of a job.”
“They stepped up to the plate, they got some stuff accomplished,” Alexander said.
Buckingham thanked all the sponsors, donors and volunteers who made the event possible.
“What started out at a simple idea to provide for our neighbors in need turned out to be an enormous display of selflessness and goodwill,” Buckingham posted on Facebook. “You personified exactly what it means to be Texan and to care for your neighbors, and I could not be prouder to represent you in the Texas Senate. I cannot think of a better way to spend my birthday than by helping and giving back to my constituents.”
CTEC struggling to repair major damage
CTEC was providing updates on its Facebook page throughout Monday, showing photos of linemen repairing infrastructure. Crews “made good progress in line repairs” in areas such as Center Point Road and Bear Creek, Ingram along Goat Creek Cutoff, Comfort, Harper to Fredericksburg north of Texas 290 and northwest of Harper, according to a Monday morning Facebook post by CTEC. But it’s slow going.
“I probably have got 1,000 three-phase poles on the ground and at least that many single-phase poles on the ground throughout basically northern Gillespie County,” said Robert A. (Bob) Loth III, CTEC CEO, during a conference call with Congressman Chip Roy (TX-Austin) last week during the bad weather. “I’ve got some minor stuff to the south, but it’s mostly northern Gillespie County.”
“I know a lot of people are upset with CTEC, but I will say they are working; they got those linemen out there, and they’re working their butts off,” Alexander said.
Trouble for ranchers
The Mountain Home fire station also became a resupply point for people who needed water for their livestock. Many ranches in the area sustain cattle, goats, sheep, exotic game and people depend on their herds for a living, noted Alexander. Some ranchers already have lost livestock due to the extreme weather, he said.
“Black buck and axis — it’s pretty hard on them,” Alexander said.
