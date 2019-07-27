MASON — It’s bat season in Texas, and the Nature Conservancy’s Eckert James River Bat Cave Preserve will open to the public for select nightly viewings.
Situated in Mason County, just southwest of Mason, the Eckert James River Bat Cave Preserve is home to one of the largest bat nurseries in the country. Each year, between May and September, approximately 2 million pregnant bats migrate to the site from Mexico to give birth, each to a single pup. The offspring are born between June and July, and by five weeks of age, they are ready to fly. The nightly emergence of the full maternal bat colony — now doubled in size — offers an unparalleled natural display for visitors of the preserve, until the young bats and their mothers return to Mexico in October.
The emergence begins slowly, with a few hundred bats fluttering around the mouth of the cave. Then, a larger stream of bats makes their exit, flying in a large circle, low to the ground, just outside the cave’s entrance. Gradually spiraling upwards, the dark funnel of bats — often referred to as a “bat tornado” — reaches several hundred feet into the sky before the bats stream away, over the countryside searching for food.
“We encourage visitors to come out and experience one of the best nature-viewing destinations in the state,” said Dan Snodgrass of The Nature Conservancy.
The preserve will be open to the public on July 27, Aug. 3, 10, 17 and 24, and the gates will open soon before the colony is typically emerging from the cave. As always, these dates and times are dependent on the weather and the recent flight activity of the bats; call the Bat Cave hotline at 325-347-5970 and listen to the recording for cave updates, open hours and any weather-related closures.
For more information, visit Nature.org/Texas and the preserve page devoted to the Eckert James River Bat Cave.
