A Kerr County grand jury handed down indictments accusing a 47-year-old Ingram man of touching the private areas of two girls in a sexual manner and having intercourse with another girl.
Juan Garcia Hernandez faces four counts of indecency with a child by sexual contact and one charge of aggravated sexual assault of a child. He’s accused of touching the girls, who were younger than 17, in 2016 and of having intercourse with a girl younger than 14 in 2018.
