Just following Monday's workshop where LCRA presented information on a proposed communications system, shown at the Kerr County Courthouse are Precinct 4 Commissioner Don Harris, Kerr County Sheriff Larry Leitha, Precinct 1 Commissioner Harley Belew, KCSO Chief Deputy Cris LaLonde, Captain Jason Waldrip in the background and KCSO Lt. Scott Gaige in the foreground.
Motorola Solutions Inc. made its business pitch to Kerr County for a new countywide radio system Monday morning.
During a workshop of the Kerr County Commissioners Court, Motorola representatives proposed a new system, including some needed radios, for a total of $5,298,880. This cost includes a five-year maintenance plan but doesn’t include pricing for 152 portable radios identified as being needed, according to the presentation. The additional radios could be offered through a two- to three-year lease agreement at 0% interest, but no cost was provided.
