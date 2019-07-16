For the last several years, Kenny Lee, Texas Game Warden who covers Kerr County, has been trying to crack down on people who take artifacts from Native American mounds on private land.
“We tried to file trespassing (charges), but that’s a class C misdemeanor, and that isn’t sufficient for that kind of offense,” Lee said. “They were taking thousands of dollars worth of property out of the ground. That’s stealing.”
A class C misdemeanor carries with it a $500 fine, which hasn’t deterred people from continuing to go after artifacts after they’ve been caught, he said.
“It’s human history, and there’s a lot of knowledge in those mounds that can tell us about our roots,” he said.
Artifact theft is a problem that is found all over the county.
While he keeps tabs on people who are known for stealing artifacts, there are countless more he’s not aware of, Lee said.
In January 2017, Lee caught Shea Smith, 34 and Austin Kreede Dale, 25, in a pit they were digging on a ranch in West Kerr County.
“I sat on this particular mound all night long, so a lot of hours went into that,” he said. “When they came out there that night, I was excited. A lot of work came to fruition.”
Lee later filed first-degree felony charges in the 198th District — the first time such a charge has been used for an archaeological looting case in the state of Texas.
“I was tired of getting burned. I knew there had to be a better way,” he said.
He contacted Tiffany Osburn, an archaeologist based in Austin who covers the Kerr County region, and Steve Stoutamire, a member of the Hill Country Archeological Association, to see what could be done.
Lee discovered the federal government uses a measure called the Archaeological Resources Protection Act, or ARPA, which sets out a methodology for how archaeological sites are excavated on federal land. It also lays out ways to assess damages to the site.
Additionally, 1 square meter of material removed from a mound is enough to charge someone with a felony.
“It fits exceedingly well in trying to assess damage using a criminal mischief charge, because criminal mischief is based on damage,” Osburn said.
When assessing damage to a site, archaeologists determine what kinds of artifacts would have been in the site and how intact the site itself would have been had it not been uprooted, she said.
They also try to determine what kind of information the site could have given, she said.
“We look at what the potential was to give new information on past cultures,” Osburn said.
The damage assessment for the West Kerr County ranch came back with almost $500,000, which includes direct damage to the property and the cost for repairs.
RAISING THE STAKES
Before having the ARPA resources, Lee was limited to measuring damage by surface damage, such as how much it would cost for a dump truck to fill in the hole or how much damage was done to trees.
“That never worked for me,” he said. “It wasn’t an accurate measure.”
In February of this year, Smith and Dale each pled guilty to a state jail felony criminal trespass charge. Both were sentenced to five years probation and ordered to pay $1,550 in restitution.
That’s considered a success in the archaeology community, Stoutamire said.
“It’s substantial, because it carried felony-level charges, which is not typical in an archaeology looting case,” he said. “It’s usually a misdemeanor, so they run the risk of doing business. But when you’re facing two years in prison, it changes things.”
It’s just not the physical artifacts that disappear when people hit an archeological site.
“Once it’s dug and torn up, a site loses all that prehistoric knowledge,” Stoutamire said. “That’s the maddening part. It’s not like cutting a tree, where you can plant another one in its place. Once you dig a site, if it’s not properly excavated and recorded, all that history is gone, not to be recovered again.”
The site can be more valuable than any of the artifacts that are found in it, Osburn said.
“It ignores the true value of the site itself, which is the reconstruction of cultural heritage in Texas,” she said. “It’s all tossed aside in an effort to go after a pointy rock.”
SEEKING MORE HELP
Lee, who is retiring from Texas Parks and Wildlife at the end of the month, said he hopes the precedent will inspire other game wardens and other law enforcement officers to go after people who are taking historical data and damaging private property in the process.
“It’s a worthy law to enforce, and we do have help from the archaeological community,” he said.
Osburn and Stoutamire are hopeful law enforcement will use the ARPA resource to their advantage, and they plan on presenting the case at a conference in August.
“Kenny is an exceptional law enforcement officer who has an uncommon appreciation for archeological resources and respect for the past,” Osburn said. “He was willing to target the ongoing damage and stake it out to get an arrest and then actually follow through with the DA and come find me. I wish there were a million more like him.”
