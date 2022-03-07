The upcoming election in May for two open seats on the school board will be a face-off between David Sprouse in District 6 and challenger Zach Sumrall and between Michael Tackett in District 7 and his opponent, Samantha Munoz.
Early voting will be from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. Monday, April 25 and run until Tuesday, May 3. No voting will take place on Saturday and Sunday, April 30 or May 1. On Thursday, May 28 voting hours are from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Early voting will be conducted at two locations, the Catherine Cailloux City Center for the Performing Arts, 910 Main St., and the Ingram Independent School District administration building, 510 College St. in Ingram.
