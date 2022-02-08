Winter Storm Landon’s ice storm impacted trash and recycling pick up for Thursday, Feb. 3 and Friday, Feb. 4. Republic Services decided conditions were too dangerous for truck drivers to travel.
Thursday pick up customers are asked to set out their trash bins at the road as normal, and extra trash bags that will not fit in the bins may be placed at the road as well. Be sure to leave space around the bin for pickup by the trucks and to not overfill the trash bins, since overfill can result in trash being scattered.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.