(U.S. DOJ) — A 32-year-old San Diego man recently admitted his role his role in an identity-theft and fraud scheme that victimized thousands of U.S. servicemembers and veterans.
Trorice Crawford appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Richard Farrer on Thursday and pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to launder monetary instruments. By pleading guilty, Crawford admitted that from May 2017 to July 2019, he conspired with Robert Wayne Boling, Jr. (a U.S. citizen), and others to steal money belonging to U.S. servicemembers and veterans. By pleading guilty, Crawford admitted to recruiting at least 30 individuals (aka “money mules”) who provided their bank account information to receive funds stolen from military affiliated individuals. On average, each unauthorized transfer from a victim’s accounts ranged from between $8,000 to $13,000. Crawford kept a percentage of the withdrawn funds for himself and oversaw the transmission of the remaining amounts by means of international money remittance services to Boling and others in the Philippines.
Crawford faces up to 20 years in federal prison. He remains in federal custody awaiting sentencing scheduled for 10:30 a.m. March 5, 2020, before Chief U.S. District Judge Orlando Garcia in San Antonio, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Texas.
In October, co-defendant Frederick Brown, age 38 of Las Vegas, NV, pleaded guilty to federal charges in connection with this scheme. Brown, a former civilian medical records administrator for the U.S. Army at the 65th Medical Brigade, admitted that he illegally captured on his cell phone personal identifying information of thousands of military members, including names, social security numbers, DOD ID numbers, dates of birth, and contact information.
Brown further admitted that he subsequently provided that stolen data to Boling.
Brown is due to be sentenced in February.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.