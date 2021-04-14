A 38-year-old Kerrville man who had been accused of possessing child pornography was sentenced to prison for violating sex offender registration conditions and illegal dumping.
Jesse Franklin Penton, who was in the Kerr County jail Tuesday pending transfer to prison, received three concurrent, 10-year prison sentences after pleading guilty to failing to tell the Kerrville Police Department of his Facebook account, email address and change of address as required by his sex offender status.
