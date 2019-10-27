Lions of Texas and friends of Texas Lions Camp celebrated raising more than $265,000 from the 26th Annual Harry Wickersham Golf Tournament this month.
John McCullough, CEO of James Avery Artisan Jewelry, participated in the announcement and presented the $100,000 challenge grant check during the closing Friday Awards Night ceremonies at Texas Lions Camp in Kerrville.
“The Harry Wickersham Golf Tournament began more than 25 years ago and is a vital part of our annual fundraising program to raise funds to help children with disabilities, vision-hearing impairment, Down syndrome, cancer and Type 1 diabetes attend Texas Lions Camp at no cost to their family,” said TLC President and CEO Stephen Mabry. “TLC is deeply grateful that James Avery Artisan
Jewelry agreed to offer a Challenge Grant of $100,000, which provided an incentive for family, friends and other businesses and corporations to step up and offer pivotal donations of more than $165,000.”
“Reaching this historic milestone of $265,000 through the Wickersham Golf Tournament was only made possible as a result of the dedicated efforts of Texas Lions and our many friends who made personal commitments while garnering more than 550 donations to the effort,” Mabry said. “These funds have already been put to work helping Texas children as Texas Lions Camp hosted 1,512 children during the summer of 2019 at no charge to them or their families.”
