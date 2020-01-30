The discovery of the first exoplanets — planets beyond our solar system — in the mid-1990s sparked the public’s imagination about what and who could be out there in the universe.
That’s exactly what Amanda Bayless will talk about at the upcoming Hill Country Astronomers meeting, set for 6:30 p.m. Feb. 3 in the H-E-B Activity Room at the Hill Country University Center, 2818 E. U.S. 290 in Fredericksburg.
Bayless also will look at current and future missions to discover more, as well as how scientists could determine if there is life.
Bayless is a senior research scientist at the Southwest Research Institute in San Antonio. She is currently researching the explosive death of massive stars, known as supernovae.
She is also the detector lead for SCORPIO, a new optical/IR camera for Gemini South Observatory in Chile and a team member on the Lucy Ralph MVIC detector subsystem, which will launch in 2021 as a new spacecraft to study asteroids near Jupiter.
Club membership is not required to attend monthly meetings. For information, contact Bruce Barton at 214-683-3392 or hillcountry
