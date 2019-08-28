Will we see precipitation or will we remain dry? That is the question.
One model brings rain into the Kerrville area, while another keeps us completely dry. It’s a forecasting dilemma that will depend on the position of a weak boundary that stalled across the area late Monday and Tuesday.
The further south and west that you travel, the lower the rain chances. Rain chances are highest north and east of Kerrville toward Fredericksburg and Austin.
I will mention a few showers and storms to account for the boundary today. Skies become partly to mostly sunny with highs in the middle to upper 90s. Winds become south-southeast at 10 to 15 mph.
Fair to partly cloudy skies are expected tonight with lows in the lower to middle 70s. Light southeast winds continue.
Friday brings mostly sunny skies and hot daytime highs in the middle 90s.
We can expect dry weather for most of Friday night’s football games. There is a low chance of a shower or thunderstorm, with kickoff temperatures in the middle to upper 80s. By game’s end, Kerrville will drop into the lower and middle 80s with light east-southeast winds, except gusty if a shower or storm happens to develop.
Mostly sunny skies continue this weekend with highs in the lower to middle 90s each day.
