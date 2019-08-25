A dead bat carrying rabies marked Kerr County’s first recorded rabies case of 2019.
A property owner in the 2000 block of Bandera Highway discovered the bat near the family dog and suspects there may have been contact between the two animals, according to information from Kerr County Animal Services.
KCAS collected the bat on Tuesday and submitted it for rabies testing that same day. Positive results came back Thursday.
The top five most common animals found with rabies are raccoons, bats, foxes, skunks and coyotes. Kerr County usually sees skunks, raccoons and bats.
“You never know when a wild animal will visit,” said KCAS Director Reagan Givens. “Make sure to keep your pets vaccinated against rabies.”
It’s also important to never touch wildlife of any kind, said Dominick Uribe, an animal control officer.
“Every day, (rabies) is all around us,” he said.
In 2018, Kerr County recorded eight rabies cases. There was just one in 2017, and 2016 saw 35 rabies cases.
For more information, contact Kerr County Animal Services/Local Rabies Control Authority at 830-257-3100 or Zoonosis Control at 210-949-2048.
