Dry weather is expected through Friday across the entire Hill Country. Temperatures remain below average, especially at night.
In fact, some locations may experience a record low tonight, as readings could fall into the 50s.
Mostly sunny skies and low humidity continue today. Highs warm into the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. North winds become east at 10 to 15 mph during the afternoon.
If skies remain clear tonight, temperatures should fall into the 50s across a large portion of the Hill Country, including Kerrville. Models support widespread low temperatures between 55 and 60 degrees.
According to the USDA in Kerrville, the record low temperature for Thursday morning is 59 degrees, set in 1989. Official Kerrville weather records have been kept at this location since 1974.
Once the sun comes up, it warms quickly Thursday. High temperatures climb into the upper 80s and lower 90s. Light and variable winds are expected Thursday afternoon.
Under fair skies, Thursday night drops into the upper 50s and lower 60s with light winds.
Friday brings sunshine and high temperatures in the lower 90s.
Humidity levels rapidly increase Saturday and Sunday, with a few showers and storms possible this weekend.
Find meteorologist Cary Burgess at www.facebook.com/drdopplerhillcountry. Email him at dryline34@yahoo.com.
