Maintenance at the Kerrville Dog Park at Lehmann-Monroe Park, 200 Park Lane, has been completed, and the park is now open to the public and all dogs.
In addition, ballfields No. 2 and 3 at Singing Wind Park, 2112 Singing Wind Drive, will continue to serve as a dog park as well, until further notice. All dog park rules will continue to apply at the temporary park location.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.