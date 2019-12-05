A 19-year-old Kerrville probationer was in the county jail this week on accusations of felony drug possession.
County records indicate Austin Joe Vela was jailed Monday by a Kerrville police officer on suspicion of possession less than 1 gram of a penalty 1 controlled substance, which could be methamphetamine, cocaine or heroin. He also had an active warrant out of Gillespie on a misdemeanor theft charge.
Vela is on a 10-year probation agreement after having pleaded guilty to aggravated robbery in March 2018.
Vela was released from jail Monday on a $16,000 bond.
More information will be released when available.
