A 36-year-old Kerrville woman arrested last year for shoplifting was sentenced to two years in prison for failing to refrain from stealing at least seven times over the years.
Nicole Lee England, who was still in the county jail as of Nov. 15 pending transfer to the penitentiary, appeared before 216th District Judge Albert D. Pattillo III on Oct. 28. Pattillo convicted her of an enhanced theft charge due to her criminal history. She’d pleaded guilty pursuant to an agreement between her attorney, Kyle Ernst, and the office of 216th District Attorney Lucy Wilke.
