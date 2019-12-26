Previous charges

Switzer has been jailed in Kerr County 19 times on charges including robbery, debit/credit card fraud, public intoxication, marijuana possession, violating probation, consuming alcohol as a minor and traffic violations. She completed probation for the robbery charge and was never convicted of it, but did a few months in prison for the debit/credit card charge.

Garcia has been jailed five times on charges including marijuana possession, possession of drug paraphernalia, evading arrest, failure to appear in court and possession of methamphetamine. He's been fined and did a few months in state jail.