A judge ruled that Kerrville police did not violate the constitutional rights of two people accused of possessing methamphetamine last year.
Attorneys for Benito Lisea Garcia Jr. and Amanda Christine Switzer had argued their clients were subject to unconstitutional detention and searches, but 216th District Judge N. Keith Williams this month ruled against their motion to suppress evidence gathered in a search on Dec. 12, 2018.
According to police and a grand jury, Garcia and Switzer possessed 4-200 grams of the drug that night in a home Garcia was renting in the 500 block of Rees Street in Kerrville. Both are convicted felons.
Police say the drug was found after Garcia consented to a search of his residence, to which they were dispatched to investigate a report of a fight. But the pair’s attorneys maintained that this consent was improperly obtained and any evidence gathered as a result should be disregarded. Defense attorneys claim police did not have permission to enter the property to reach the home, nor did they have a right to demand their clients identify themselves.
During a Nov. 13 court hearing, Williams didn't seem to be buying the idea that police weren't authorized to be on the property, but he said "it would have been appropriate to leave" once Switzer, Garcia and their landlord said they didn't hear a fight.
Among the evidence heard in court that day were the two phone calls — by the same individual — that led to the police being dispatched to the home. The caller is heard to say, "I think they got into a fight" and "they're always partying and they're a bunch of meth heads."
The police body camera video shown during the hearing depicts officers arriving to the property and speaking with Switzer’s mother — the landlord — at her front door. She tells them she didn't hear anything. Police then go through a gate on the side of the home to access the other residences in the backyard, although the landlord, in court maintained she didn't give permission. The footage doesn't show her withholding consent to enter the yard.
"You'll have to go like that gate," she tells officers while pointing. The awkward wording of this statement had attorneys asking what she meant. In her testimony, she said her actions did not mean she gave consent, but this did not appear to convince the judge.
What did seem to give Williams pause was how police persisted and did not leave when it seemed there was no obvious disturbance. When pressed about this issue under cross examination, on officer testified that he heard footsteps and rustling in the backyard.
"There were a number of times law enforcement could have left," Williams said later in the hearing.
However, Williams said officers appeared to have been acting "in good faith.
"You could tell they were just trying to do their job," Williams said.
He noted the incident happened at night and there could have been a public safety threat in the darkness.
The defense team, which included Doyle Weaver and Ralph Behrens, argued passionately that the police should have left when they detected no criminal offenses and no threat to public safety.
The video shows officers standing at the door to Garcia's residence and demanding repeatedly for he and Switzer to identify themselves. Garcia and Switzer initially refused and an argument ensued, with one officer telling them they have to identify themselves.
"It's the law," said one officer. "Failure to ID."
According to the Texas Penal Code, a person commits the offense of failure to ID if he "intentionally refuses to give his name, residence address, or date of birth to a peace officer who has lawfully arrested the person and requested the information." Neither Switzer nor Garcia were arrested at that point, however.
But John Hoover, 216 assistant district attorney, argued the "attenuation" rule applied in this case.
"The attenuation rule provides that despite the illegality in obtaining evidence, such evidence may be admissible if the connection between the evidence and the illegal method is sufficiently remote or attenuated," according to www.definitions.uslegal.com.
After Switzer and Garcia finally relented and gave their names, officers found out that Garcia was wanted on an outstanding misdemeanor marijiuana possession charge. He was arrested and signed a consent to search his home. After Garcia was detained, Switzer yelled at and cursed the officers, whereupon she was handcuffed and detained.
The police, during the incident, seem calm and composed, with one officer engaging Switzer in casual, friendly conversation even after her initial outburst, as he guarded her while the others interacted with Garcia.
"I'm helping you out right now, getting a wanted man out of your house," said KPD Officer Benjamin Ledesma to her between outbursts.
While she was detained, Switzer said it had been a week or two since she'd used heroin or meth.
The moment of calm passed, however.
"Benito, you don't have to consent to anything!" she yelled. This caused officers to put her in a police car, whereupon she cursed them further, using the F-word and calling them "trash."
"Thanks, Mom," Switzer said as she was put in the car.
Earlier, she had berated her mother for allowing the police on the property and excoriated the police as she was being detained.
"Stop, Amanda," her mother told her.
"You came to my house for no reason," Switzer said. "F------ trash. There was no noise, there was nothing. They're full of s---. Did you hear a noise?"
"No," her mother replied.
Another bone of contention during the hearing was whether the mother violated the law by unlocking the door to Garcia's residence, opening it and calling him to the door. The defense team argued her actions were illegal, even though she owned the house. They argued Garcia had an expectation of privacy that could not be violated by his landlord.
Williams issued his ruling earlier this month and also sent a letter to prosecutors and defense attorneys stating case precedent he used in making his decisions.
The KPD officers subpoenaed in the case include Tyler James Cottonware, Benjamin Ledesma and Emilio Ledesma.
Kerrville police Sgt. Jaiman Yarbrough also was on scene as a supervisor during the Dec. 12, 2018 incident, but it’s not clear why he was not subpoenaed. In an unrelated case, he was accused by at least two police officers of falsifying an affidavit that was used to justify a search of a home on Jan. 24. Drugs were reportedly seized during the search, but the defense attorney in that case wants the court to throw out any evidence seized in that search. The two accusing police officers no longer work for the police department, which has declined to comment on the matter due to the pending litigation. It is standard for a government entity in litigation to decline comment. Coverage of that case can be found here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.