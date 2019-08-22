An Instagram hoax went viral this week claiming that a new rule will allow Instagram photos to be used in court cases. The post fooled several well-known celebrities such as musician P!nk and former Texas Gov. Rick Perry, who is also the current U.S. Secretary of Energy.
“Don't forget Deadline today!!!” the meme reads. “It can be used in court cases in litigation against you. Everything you've ever posted becomes public from today Even messages that have been deleted or the photos not allowed.”
The meme’s claim that “Channel 13 News” has reported on the supposed Instagram privacy policy change is vague: It’s not clear exactly what television news station is being referenced. For people here in the Hill Country, it would be possible to have a news report from Channel 13, because there is an ABC affiliate in San Antonio, but the meme never specifies call letters or network affiliation.
The meme’s reference to “Rome Statute” has to do with the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court. The statute includes definitions of genocide, crimes against humanity, war crimes and the crime of aggression.
The statute, which has been ratified by some countries, is not recognized by many, including the U.S.
The meme goes on to say that if users repost the message — which is an image of text — they will protect themselves from Instagram using their photos and information.
“Heads up!” said Instagram Chief Adam Mosseri on his Instagram story. “If you're seeing a meme claiming Instagram is changing its rules tomorrow, it's not true.”
According to information from Harvard University, a good way to spot fake news is if it has spelling errors, lots of letters written in all caps or dramatic punctuation. Also be wary of information found on social media feeds.
Billboard.com, insider.com and inews.co.uk put together lists of celebrities who posted the hoax on their Instagram accounts. Many have deleted their reposts since then. The celebrities include Usher, Julia Roberts, Taraji P. Henson, Dave Bautista, Rob Lowe, Josh Brolin, Judd Apatow, Retta, Adriana Lima, Usher, Jessie J, Nancy Meyers, Wacka Flocka Flame, Scooter Braun, Debra Messing, Julianne Moore, Martha Stewart and Evan Rachel Wood, Pink, Tom Holland, Marisol Nichols and U.S. Energy Secretary Rick Perry.
