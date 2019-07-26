Movies in the Park will return to Kerrville-Schreiner Park tonight, with a showing of “Beauty and the Beast,” rated G.
The movie will begin at 9 p.m. at the park, 2385 Bandera Highway, and families are invited to bring chairs, blankets, insect repellant and flashlights to the free event.
Complimentary popcorn will be available.
Tonight’s movie is sponsored by the Bosworth Company.
For more information, contact the city of Kerrville’s parks and recreation department at 830-257-7300 or recreation@kerrvilletx.gov, or visit the city’s website at kerrvilletx.gov.
