For nearly three months, Kerr County has baked in 90-degree days since July 25.
That came to an end on Monday, although it wasn’t necessarily as cool as predicted, it did snap a streak of 73 days of 90-plus degree temperatures across the region.
Monday’s high was 81 degrees, and that hit at 3:35 p.m., before it started cooling down into the evening. Sunday ended up being the hottest day so far this October with a high of 97 degrees. As of Monday, the month was averaging 93 degrees, well above the norm of 80.
The weather, however, is expected to begin cooling by the end of the week into the weekend.
Wednesday and Thursday could be warm again with temperatures in the 90s.
This has been one of the longest heat waves, according to five years of data from the National Weather Service. Today’s high was the coolest since June 11.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.