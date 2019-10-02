Grocery chain H-E-B announced that is has stopped selling electronic cigarettes or vaping products after a string of illnesses related to the products have cropped up across the country.
In a statement to Texas Public Radio, H-E-B spokeswoman Dya Campos said the company based its decision on how children and young adults were using the product.
“We share the concern of many Texas parents that the risks are too unknown at this time and we share the general public health concern in these products,” she said.
Walmart has also stopped selling the products.
“Given the growing federal, state and local regulatory complexity and uncertainty regarding e-cigarettes, we plan to discontinue the sale of electronic nicotine delivery products at all Walmart and Sam’s Club U.S. locations,” a spokesperson said in a statement. “We will complete our exit after selling through current inventory.”
Other retailers, including Rite Aid, have also stopped selling the products.
The issue has become a lightning rod for local regulators and nearly 50 California jurisdictions prohibit or restrict the sale of flavored tobacco products or are considering ordinances. E-liquids, which are heated in vaping devices and can contain nicotine or marijuana, come in flavors like strawberry-pineapple and sweet desserts. Health officials are concerned that the flavors appeal to teens and preteens.
U.S. health officials said Friday that their investigation into an outbreak of severe vaping-related illnesses is increasingly focused on products that contain the marijuana compound THC.
Most of the 805 people who got sick vaped THC, the ingredient in marijuana that causes a high, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. But officials said they didn’t know if the THC is the problem or some other substance added to the vaping liquid, such as thickeners.
“The outbreak currently is pointing to a greater concern around THC-containing products,” said the CDC’s Dr. Anne Schuchat.
The CDC said 805 confirmed and probable cases have been reported, up 52% from the 530 reported a week ago. At this point, illnesses have occurred in almost every state.
The confirmed deaths include two in California, two in Kansas, two in Oregon and one each in Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Minnesota, Mississippi, and Missouri. The Mississippi death was announced by officials in that state Thursday and the second Oregon death was revealed by authorities later in the day.
The CDC has not released details on when symptoms began in each case.
A ban on vaping will soon extend to “every inch” of the Texas A&M University System, according to a Tuesday memorandum from Chancellor John Sharp that cites recent revelations about how electronic cigarette use or vaping can lead to lung illnesses.
“I do not want to take any unnecessary chances with the health of our students, faculty and staff,” wrote Sharp, in a memo sent to the heads of the system’s 11 universities and eight state agencies. “This health threat is serious enough that I want to see the ban include every building, outside space, parking lot, garage and laboratory within the Texas A&M System,” as well as research facilities and other properties.
Sharp said the ban should be instituted “as soon as is practical” and that it would be “appropriate and responsible to stop selling any e-cigarette products or vaping paraphernalia, if there are any points of sale at any place within our vast system.”
Smoking is already banned on most parts of A&M’s properties but this policy would be more stringent.
(The Texas Tribune, Henry J. Kaiser Foundation andAssociated Press contributed to this report)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.