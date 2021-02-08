Vietnam vet John Bencken sits with his service dog Suzie Q outside of McCoy’s Building Supply on Sidney Baker Street during the presentation of a service dog to veteran Michael Flores (not pictured) from Veteran Assistance Dogs of Texas on Thursday.
Michael Flores received his service dog in November 2020 from Veteran Assistance Dogs of Texas in front of McCoy’s Building Supply during a presentation ceremony Thursday afternoon.
Standing in front of McCoy’s Building Supply on Sidney Baker Street in Kerrville on Thursday, Clayson Lambert introduced Johnny, a service dog that was presented in November 2020 to U.S. military veteran Michael Flores of Kerrville.
Lambert is the operations and public relations coordinator for Veterans Assistance Dogs of Texas, a Kerrville-based, nonprofit program that provides professionally trained service dogs to qualified Texas veterans at no charge.
