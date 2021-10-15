Mark Foust, superintendent of schools for Kerrville Independent School district, signed a dedication proclamation from the school board, honoring the opening of the school in a ceremony on Sunday, Oct. 10.
The Kerrville Independent School District held a dedication ceremony for its newest school, Hal Peterson Middle School in the combined cafeteria/auditorium on Sunday, Oct. 10. It was attended by members of the board as well as teachers, students and parents.
Opening words were spoken by Mark Foust, superintendent of schools, followed by comments on HPMS from Principal Tana Althaus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.