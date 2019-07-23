A 19-year-old man has been accused of committing 22 felonies and misdemeanors in Kerr County last year, including theft, vehicle burglary, criminal mischief and organized crime.
Dawson David Fuller, who has an Argyle address, was arrested Tuesday on 22 warrants, some for charges stemming from an earlier arrest on Nov. 4, 2018.
2018 INCIDENT ACCORDING TO KPD
An officer went to the 900 block of Tomahawk Trail at 7:14 a.m. Nov. 4, 2018, after getting a report of illegal hunting from the roadway. On scene, the caller told the officer he saw a silver Dodge pickup moving slowly in front of his home and a white-tailed buck grazing across the street. A few moments later, he heard a gunshot and saw the driver of the pickup check on the deer and then drive away.
While the officer was speaking to the caller, a silver Doge pickup passed by, presumably to check on the deer, and the officer followed. The driver of the Dodge failed to stop at a stop sign and was stopped by police in the 700 block of Smokey Mountain Drive. The driver, Dawson Fuller, was detained. Reports show that a search of the truck yielded a loaded .223 semi-automatic rifle, two loaded pistol magazines, loose ammunition, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, a large amount of cash and a county constable’s jacket that was reported stolen from another county.
While speaking to Fuller, the officer said he realized the man had marijuana inside his mouth as if he had been chewing it.
Fuller said he was on probation out of Tarrant County and was arrested by the Fort Worth Police Department for burglary of a habitation earlier this year.
Fuller was placed under arrest and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana, and evidence tampering.
CURRENT CHARGES
Fuller’s pending charges include taking wildlife resources without consent, seven counts of firearm theft, one count of evidence tampering, one count of possession of drug paraphernalia, three counts of criminal mischief, two counts of state jail felony theft, six counts of vehicle burglary and one count of organized crime.
Regarding the organized crime charge, it wasn’t immediately clear who Fuller is accused of cooperating with. Officials weren’t immediately available for comment. This is a developing story, so more information will be provided when available.
Fuller was released from jail Tuesday on bonds totaling $85,000, according to jail records.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.