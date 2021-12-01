The Cecil Atkission Motors group has stopped selling new Cadillacs, citing local market conditions the dealership says aren’t amenable to electric vehicles.
“We have been proud to offer you and our community the finest Cadillac vehicles for many years, and this decision was not made lightly,” said Cecil Atkission general manager Trey Atkission in a Nov. 30 letter to customers. “Please know that after much study and consideration, we have determined that Cadillac's recently announced plan to transition to 100% battery-powered vehicles is not in line with local market conditions. We also concluded that the elimination of gasoline engines from the Cadillac product line, along with the extensive preparations and future requirements for electric vehicles are not in line with our current business strategy.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.